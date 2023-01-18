Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.04 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $24,304,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $18,983,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $16,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

