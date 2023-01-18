Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,744 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after acquiring an additional 661,438 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

