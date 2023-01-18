Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of OC stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

