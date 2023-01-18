Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Blackstone by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531,885 shares of company stock valued at $180,275,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.