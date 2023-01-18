Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

