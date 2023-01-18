Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.66.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

