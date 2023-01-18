Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $154.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.