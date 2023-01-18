Tobam Sells 1,834 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Comerica were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Comerica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

