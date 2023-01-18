Tobam Has $67,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tobam reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

