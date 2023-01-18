Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.14 and its 200 day moving average is $433.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $717.40.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

