Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,804. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

