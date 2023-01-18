Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

