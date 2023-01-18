Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

