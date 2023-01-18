Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 2.7 %

ATVI stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

