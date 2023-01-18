Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,349 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

