Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

SRE opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

