Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Xcel Energy by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,621,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

