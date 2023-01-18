Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

