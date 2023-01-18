Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

TTWO stock opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -950.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

