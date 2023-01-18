Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 681 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $454.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $670.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.32 and its 200-day moving average is $449.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

