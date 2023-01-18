Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

