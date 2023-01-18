Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,819 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -950.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

