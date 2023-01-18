Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG stock opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

