Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 254,184 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

