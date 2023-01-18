Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Boston Properties worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

NYSE BXP opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

