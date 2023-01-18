2,149 Shares in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $516.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Artivion had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $76.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

