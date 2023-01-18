Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 446.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

