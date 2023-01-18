Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,166 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

