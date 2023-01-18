Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.