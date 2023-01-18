Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,324 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at $620,153.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,153.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,186 shares of company stock valued at $275,507 and have sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

