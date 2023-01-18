Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,467 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

