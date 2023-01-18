Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

