Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 52,353 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of Block stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,265. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

