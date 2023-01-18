Atria Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

