SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,877 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,766,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $428.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

