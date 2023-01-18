Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.