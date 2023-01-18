Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pool worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.27.

Pool Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.75. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $504.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

