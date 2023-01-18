NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.42.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.