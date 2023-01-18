NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $5,835,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BBY opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

