NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,190 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.