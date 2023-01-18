Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lowered by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

