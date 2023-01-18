NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,532 shares of company stock valued at $24,464,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

