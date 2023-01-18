MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,265,000 after buying an additional 90,529 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

