Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

