Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,780.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $102.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $567,131.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $567,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

