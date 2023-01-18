Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 517 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBR opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.