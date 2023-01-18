Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.0 %

BJ opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

