Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $43,854,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in BOX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

BOX opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -281.18 and a beta of 1.06. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

