iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOK stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.