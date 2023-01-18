Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AOK stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

